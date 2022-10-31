Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Lula overtakes incumbent Jair Bolsonaro with almost 80% of Brazil votes counted

Lula overtakes incumbent Jair Bolsonaro with almost 80% of Brazil votes counted

world news
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 03:37 AM IST

Brazil Elections 2022: Lula has 50.2% compared with 49.8% for Bolsonaro, according to the country’s election authority.

Brazil Elections 2022: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was leading after 80 percent of the votes were tallied.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

As incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election after 78% of the votes had been tallied, the former was in the lead.

Lula has 50.2% compared with 49.8% for Bolsonaro, according to the country’s election authority.

Read more: Brazil elections 2022: It's Jair Bolsonaro vs Lula da Silva, explained

Jair Bolsonaro had been leading throughout the first half of the count. In the first round of voting on October 2, the first half of votes tallied likewise showing Jair Bolsonaro ahead, with Lula pulling ahead later.

Polls on the eve of the election had predicted that Jair Bolsonaro was trailing Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, by a margin of four to eight percentage points. Lula won the first round of voting by about 6 million votes but fell short of overall majority that would have guaranteed him an outright win.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
brazil jair bolsonaro
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP