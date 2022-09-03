Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne stolen from London recovered in Karachi: Report

Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne reportedly stolen from the United Kingdom's London was recovered during a raid conducted by the customs department in Karachi, Pakistan.

A report by a local media outlet said the raids by the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) were held based on information provided by the UK intelligence agency.

The British intelligence agency had reportedly provided information to the CCE, Karachi, about a grey Bentley Mulsanne – V8 Automatic, VIN number SCBBA63Y7FC001375, engine number CKB304693 – which was parked in DHA, Karachi, reported Pakistan-based paper Business Recorder.

A physical search was held following strict surveillance at the location to verify the veracity of the information, the report further said. The high-end car was found parked at the porch of a house.

Custom raided a house in DHA Karachi to recover Bentley which was allegedly stolen from London. pic.twitter.com/xoXvQIgiNO — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) September 3, 2022

The department has taken the owner of the vehicle into custody and a further probe into the matter is underway.

During questioning, the owner is reported to have said the car was sold to him by another person who had also agreed to clear the documentation process from the authorities concerned.

A video tweeted by a user showed a gorgeous, ash grey Bentley parked at the porch of a house and being pushed by a few people in what seemed like an attempt to get the car moving.