Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne stolen from London recovered in Karachi: Report
A report by a local media outlet said the raids by the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) were held based on information provided by the UK intelligence agency.
Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne reportedly stolen from the United Kingdom's London was recovered during a raid conducted by the customs department in Karachi, Pakistan.
A report by a local media outlet said the raids by the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) were held based on information provided by the UK intelligence agency.
The British intelligence agency had reportedly provided information to the CCE, Karachi, about a grey Bentley Mulsanne – V8 Automatic, VIN number SCBBA63Y7FC001375, engine number CKB304693 – which was parked in DHA, Karachi, reported Pakistan-based paper Business Recorder.
A physical search was held following strict surveillance at the location to verify the veracity of the information, the report further said. The high-end car was found parked at the porch of a house.
The department has taken the owner of the vehicle into custody and a further probe into the matter is underway.
During questioning, the owner is reported to have said the car was sold to him by another person who had also agreed to clear the documentation process from the authorities concerned.
A video tweeted by a user showed a gorgeous, ash grey Bentley parked at the porch of a house and being pushed by a few people in what seemed like an attempt to get the car moving.
-
Over one-third of Pakistan underwater, overflowing Indus creates long lake
More than a third of Pakistan is now underwater due to what the United Nations chief called “monsoon on steroids”. The satellite images shared by the European Space Agency show the extent of the flood that has claimed more than 1,100 lives and affected over 33 million people in Pakistan. Pakistan is facing twin crises of food and health due to the unprecedented floods.
-
US approves potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, says Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, the Pentagon said on Friday. The package was announced in the wake of China's aggressive military drills around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. official to travel to Taipei in years.
-
Donald Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
Along with highly classified government documents, the FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida estate found dozens of empty folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday. The agents also found more than 10,000 other government documents kept by Trump with no classification marked.
-
Explosion in Canada's Newfoundland refinery, at least six injured
An explosion at a refinery in Canada's Atlantic island province of Newfoundland on Friday left at least six people injured, including one in serious condition, federal police said. Read: Park to be named after Gita in Canada According to public broadcaster CBC, the former North Atlantic refinery was re-branded as Braya Renewable Fuels after US private equity firm Cresta Fund Management bought a majority stake last year.
-
Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns home after fleeing
Sri Lanka's former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July after tens of thousands of protesters stormed his home and office in a display of anger over the country's economic crisis, has returned to the country after seven weeks. Rajapaksa flew into Colombo's Bandaranaike international airport around midnight Friday from Bangkok via Singapore. He flew to Thailand two weeks later. Rajapaksa has no court case or arrest warrant pending against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics