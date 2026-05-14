Macron's exact message to Golshifteh Farahani revealed amid Brigette slapgate: ‘You are very pretty’

French President Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron have been hit with new claims suggesting that the French president might have been cheating on his 73-year-old wife. Journalist Florian Tardif claimed in his latest book an an interview with RTL France that Brigitte allegedly found steamy messages exchanged between Macron and Iranian-born actor Golshifteh Farahani, leading to her slapping the president in Hanoi. The incident was caught on camera last year.

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint press conference with African Union Commission(AP)

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These allegations appear in Tardif’s newly released book An (Almost) Perfect Couple.

Alleged messages at center of controversy

Tardif claimed during an interview with RTL France that tensions escalated after Brigitte saw messages from Farahani on Macron’s phone shortly before slapping him.

“I find you very pretty,” President Macron allegedly told Farahani in one of the messages, according to Tardif.

French outlet Le Parisien reported that Macron and Farahani allegedly maintained a ‘platonic relationship’ over several months. Farahani, known for her outspoken criticism of the Iranian regime, has repeatedly denied rumors of any romantic involvement with the French president.

Viral Hanoi incident resurfaces

The controversy traces back to May last year when video footage showed Brigitte appearing to shove Macron in the face moments before the couple exited their plane in Vietnam. The clip spread rapidly online and sparked widespread speculation about tension inside the presidential marriage.

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{{^usCountry}} “[This] led to tensions within the couple, which resulted in this private scene becoming public,” Tardif explained while discussing the book. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “[This] led to tensions within the couple, which resulted in this private scene becoming public,” Tardif explained while discussing the book. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Le Parisien also cited excerpts claiming Brigitte had just seen a message from Farahani moments before the confrontation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Le Parisien also cited excerpts claiming Brigitte had just seen a message from Farahani moments before the confrontation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “What hurt Brigitte was not so much the contents of the message as what it hinted at: a possibility … nothing tangible or that could really be denounced but the idea alone … was enough,” reads one excerpt from the book. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What hurt Brigitte was not so much the contents of the message as what it hinted at: a possibility … nothing tangible or that could really be denounced but the idea alone … was enough,” reads one excerpt from the book. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “She [Brigitte] saw herself being erased,” Tardif quoted a friend of the first lady as saying. Macron camp pushes back against allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She [Brigitte] saw herself being erased,” Tardif quoted a friend of the first lady as saying. Macron camp pushes back against allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Representatives for Brigitte Macron strongly denied the claims surrounding the alleged messages and rejected suggestions that she checked her husband’s phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Representatives for Brigitte Macron strongly denied the claims surrounding the alleged messages and rejected suggestions that she checked her husband’s phone. {{/usCountry}}

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“Brigitte Macron categorically denied this account directly to the author on March 5th, specifying that she never looks at her husband’s mobile phone,” a representative told Le Parisien.

Farahani also addressed the rumors earlier this year, dismissing speculation surrounding her relationship with Macron.

“I think that there is a lack of love for some people and they need to create romances like this to fill [the void],” she told Le Point in March.

Elysee Palace previously dismissed incident as playful moment

At the time the Hanoi footage first emerged, Macron’s team initially attempted to downplay the controversy. Some members of the president’s inner circle reportedly even suggested the footage could have been AI-generated before later insisting the interaction was harmless.

“It was a moment when the president and his wife were unwinding one last time before the start of the trip by joking around,” a close associate of Macron said.

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“He loves to make jokes about his wife before these kinds of moments when they’re about to begin an official engagement. And she always reacts like that,” the associate added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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