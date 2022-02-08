Macron says obtained from Putin no 'escalation' on Ukraine
"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron told journalists as he arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's leader.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 04:32 PM IST
AFP |
French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he had managed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin not to "escalate" the crisis around Ukraine, as the West warns Moscow could be planning an invasion.
"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron told journalists as he arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's leader.
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}