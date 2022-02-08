Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Macron says obtained from Putin no 'escalation' on Ukraine
world news

Macron says obtained from Putin no 'escalation' on Ukraine

"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron told journalists as he arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's leader.
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) met with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) in Moscow  for talks in an effort to find common ground on Ukraine and NATO, at the start of a week of intense diplomacy over fears Russia is preparing an invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.(AFP)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 04:32 PM IST
AFP |

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he had managed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin not to "escalate" the crisis around Ukraine, as the West warns Moscow could be planning an invasion.

"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron told journalists as he arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's leader.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
emmanuel macron russian president vladimir putin
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP