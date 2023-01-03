‘Made us all unemployable’: Trump's aide text reveal anger over Capitol riots

A text exchange between one of Donald Trump’s longest-serving aides and Ivanka Trump's chief of staff revealed their anger and frustration over the Republican leader's actions on January 6, 2021. The steady stream of released documents collected by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots featured associates disparaging Trump and blaming him for the violence on January 6.

White House aide Hope Hicks texted Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff Julie Radford saying she had suggested several times that Trump call for a peaceful transition of power but he refused, according to the report.

“In one day he ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagements at the local Proud Boys chapter,” Hicks texted Radford during the riot. “And all of us that didn’t have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed. I’m so mad and upset. We all look like domestic terrorists now.”

She added: “This made us all unemployable. Like untouchable. God I’m so f***ing mad.”

Regarding a Trump tweet during the Capitol Hill insurrection that then vice-president Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to overturn the election, Hicks texted, “Attacking the VP? Wtf is wrong with him,” the report said.

The House committee investigating the Capitol riots delivered a scathing report that blamed “one man,” Trump, for inciting violence to try and hold onto power.

The 814-page document details the findings of an 18-month probe elaborating Trump’s behind-the-scenes fury and his efforts to pressure state officials and the Justice Department to overturn the election.

“The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed,” the report asserts in its executive summary.

“Our country has come too far to allow a defeated President to turn himself into a successful tyrant by upending our democratic institutions, fomenting violence, and, as I saw it, opening the door to those in our country whose hatred and bigotry threaten equality and justice for all Americans,” wrote the committee’s chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, in a foreword to the report.

(With inputs from agencies)

