Madison Schemitz, 17, left paralyzed after being stabbed 15 times by stalker ex-boyfriend

For the first time since her brutal attack, Madison Schemitz has addressed the public. The high school softball star revealed that the sickening assault left her paralyzed. Madison Schemitz addresses reporters for the first time since being attacked

On June 3, 2023, Madison was ambushed by her stalker ex-boyfriend, Spencer Pearson, who stabbed her 15 times. Pearson also attacked Madison’s mother and a Good Samaritan before attempting to slit his own throat. He is now facing two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

On Friday, Madison addressed reporters at ​Brooks Rehabilitation, where she was surrounded by her mom, Jaclyn “Jacki” Roge, hero bystander Kennedy Armstrong, friends and medical staff.

“Regarding my recovery, I am currently paralyzed from the chest down. It will be a long and hard road, but I am determined and confident in myself that I will reach my goals to one day walk again,” she said. “Thank you all for the support thus far. My story is just getting started.”

“I am incredibly lucky to be alive today,” Madison added.

Madison expressed her gratitude for all the support she has received. “The individualized care and attentiveness has not gone unnoticed,” she said. “Without you guys, I don’t know where I would be today. So, thank you all for pushing me every day to reach my goals while also being a light in the darkness.

“More specifically, I thank my mom,” Schemitz continued. “My mom was one of my heroes that day. My love for her is endless and I am so lucky to be her daughter.

“And finally, Kennedy Armstrong, the man who saved my life that day. I am forever endlessly grateful for the brave acts he showed. Kennedy is and forever will be my hero and is now family for life.”

Pearson had been threatening Madison with violence ever since she broke up with him in April.

The threats were so distressing that Madison’s mother was in the process of obtaining a restraining order against him for her daughter’s safety.

Madison, along with her mother and friend, was dining at Mr. Chubby’s Wings when the trio noticed Pearson seated nearby. They rushed out of the restaurant but were attacked by Pearson barely a minute later.

A Good Samaritan, Kennedy Armstrong, heard their screams and rushed to help them. He saw Pearson straddling Madison and repeatedly stabbing her in the spine. He stabbed her mother in the forehead and the leg. When Armstrong knocked him off Madison, Pearson stabbed him too. Armstrong’s arm suffered several severed tendons. Pearson then began to “steadily” cut his own throat in an attempt to kill himself.

