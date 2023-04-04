Home / World News / Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Mexico, no major damage or injuries reported

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Mexico, no major damage or injuries reported

Reuters |
Apr 04, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Mexico Earthquake: The epicenter of the quake was near the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Escondido, in southern Oaxaca state, according to the USGS.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook parts of Mexico on Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), while a seismic alarm caused some residents in the capital to evacuate buildings as a precaution.

Mexico Earthquake: No major damage or injuries were immediately reported.(Representational)
Mexico Earthquake: No major damage or injuries were immediately reported.(Representational)

Read more: Donald Trump in New York for surrender as more Republicans back him: Updates

No major damage or injuries were immediately reported. The epicenter of the quake was near the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Escondido, in southern Oaxaca state, according to the USGS.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara wrote on Twitter he had asked authorities "to implement the necessary security protocols" to investigate potential damage.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mexico earthquake
mexico earthquake
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out