Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes central Taiwan coast
world news

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes central Taiwan coast

The quake struck at 9:05 am at a depth of 6.8 kilometres in Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said.
It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital.(Representative image)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 10:21 AM IST
AP |

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Taiwan on Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake struck at 9:05 am at a depth of 6.8 kilometres in Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said.

It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital. It was also felt across the Taiwan Strait in mainland China's Fujian province, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taiwan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP