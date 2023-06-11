Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Japan's Hokkaido prefecture

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jun 11, 2023 03:43 PM IST

Japan Earthquake: The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of the town of Urakawa, the agency said.

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 and depth of 140 km (87 miles) hit northern Japan's Hokkaido prefecture on Sunday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Japan Earthquake: The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of the town of Urakawa, the agency said.(Representational)

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of the town of Urakawa, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

