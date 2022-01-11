Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off west coast of Cyprus: EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 shook the Cyprus region at around 6:37am IST Tuesday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake, 111 km west north-west of Limassol, was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was of 6.6 magnitude off west coast of Cyprus at 19.6km depth.

(This is a developing story…)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON