Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off west coast of Cyprus: EMSC

The earthquake, 111 km west north-west of Limassol, was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit Cyprus region on Tuesday.(Reuters/Representative Photo)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 shook the Cyprus region at around 6:37am IST Tuesday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake, 111 km west north-west of Limassol, was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was of 6.6 magnitude off west coast of Cyprus at 19.6km depth.

(This is a developing story…)

