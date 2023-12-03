Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southern Philippines: USGS

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP |
Dec 03, 2023 05:11 PM IST

The quake was 10 km below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 hit the southern Philippines on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, one of a number of strong aftershocks after a magnitude 7.6 quake a day earlier.

At least two people were killed and several were injured after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook the southern Philippines late on December 2, triggering tsunami warnings that were later lifted. (Photo by AFP)

The latest quake hit at about 6:36 pm local time (1036 GMT) northeast of Bislig on Mindanao island. At least two people were killed in the earlier magnitude 7.6 quake late on Saturday night.

Topics
philippines
