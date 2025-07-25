Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Magnitude-6.6 earthquake hits South Pacific near Samoa

ANI |
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 01:58 pm IST

The quake occurred 440 kilometres (273 miles) southwest of the capital Apia at a depth of 314 kilometres (195 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

A magnitude-6.6 earthquake struck in the South Pacific near the island nation of Samoa on Friday, but caused no apparent damage.

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes.(Reuters)
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu also assessed that there was no tsunami threat.

Samoa sits on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common. (ANI/WAM)

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Magnitude-6.6 earthquake hits South Pacific near Samoa
