Main reason why Royal family ignored and snubbed Prince Harry on his birthday

Everyone is aware of Prince Harry's strained ties with his family but have things become so toxic that the royal family chose not to wish him publicly on his birthday.

Prince Harry recently celebrated his 39th birthday in Germany without much public fanfare, alongside his wife Meghan Markle. However, his family broke a long lasting tradition to proclaim their love for him leading to several questions being raised.

None of the royal family social media accounts acknowledged the day - @RoyalFamily, the account that highlights the activities of King Charles and Queen Camilla, among others, and @KensingtonPalace, managed by William and Kate Middleton, remained silent.

Amidst the ongoing feud between the estranged son and his family the silence is quite riveting and vocal of how relationship is beyond repair. It isn’t just a one-off incident but appears part of a broader policy shift within the royal family. Experts who have been following the their decisions suggest that as part of a broader communication policy public birthday acknowledgements will now on be reserved for working royals only and Harry no longer belongs to this category.

The shift in communication strategy happened when King Charles took the crown last year. This was also the reason why Royal Family chose not to wish Meghan Markle on her birthday in August.

A report in Yahoo suggests that Prince William might have spoken to his brother privately, however, public will not be made aware of any such private conversations between the two.

Prince Harry who was in Germany on his birthday also missed out on another tradition, Westminster bells did not ring for Harry. The iconic London landmark was once renowned for sounding its bells in honour of multiple royal birthdays. But that changed due to financial constraints brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

Before 2020, the bells rang for 12 key royals, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, their four kids—Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward—and Charles’ wife, Camilla. The list included William, Kate, and their trio of youngsters: George, Charlotte, and Louis.

