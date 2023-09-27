Prince William and Kate's popularity skyrockets, Meghan and Harry hit a low note

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seen their popularity soar both in the UK and the United States, while the popularity of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has experienced a significant decline. Kate Middleton Prince William: Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in London.(AP)

A report by the UK's Daily Express reveals a striking shift in public opinion. The future king and queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton have seen a remarkable increase in their popularity over the past year. This surge in favour comes in stark contrast to the dwindling ratings of the California-based royal couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

One key factor contributing to the rise in William and Kate's popularity has been their composed and measured response to the bombshell allegations made by Harry and Meghan. Their "keep calm and carry on" approach has resonated with the public, maintaining high approval ratings in both the United States and Britain.

A YouGov survey conducted in early September solidified this trend. Prince William emerged as the top-rated royal, with an impressive 74 percent approval rating. His wife, Kate Middleton, also garnered significant favour, with over 62 percent of respondents viewing her favourably.

Across the Atlantic in the United States, a survey conducted by pollsters Redfield & Wilton reaffirmed the couple's popularity. Kate Middleton emerged as the most beloved royal, boasting a net approval rating of +35. This places her well ahead of both Prince William, who received a +24 rating, and Prince Harry, who garnered a +22 rating.

The shift in popularity reflects not only the enduring appeal of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but also their ability to navigate challenging situations with grace and dignity. Their unwavering commitment to their royal duties and their ability to connect with the public have solidified their positions as beloved figures on both sides of the Atlantic.