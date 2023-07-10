Maine dad tragically drowns to death while trying to rescue daughters being swept away into a pond

A man in Maine drowned while trying to save his two daughters who were swept into a pond near the coast on Saturday, July 8. 46-year-old Henry Brooks, who lived in Hope, jumped into the water after he saw his daughters, 12 ans 13, being pulled into a deep area of the Seven Tree Pond in Union, the Maine Warden Service said.

One of the girls initially fell into a deeper part of the pond near its confluence with a local river, when the other daughter jumped in to save her (Maine Yakker screenshot/YouTube)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the girls initially fell into a deeper part of the pond near its confluence with a local river, when the other daughter jumped in to save her. Both of them were then pulled into the water. Henry, along with his son, 27, jumped into action to rescue the girls, but only the son took a life jacket, the warden service said, according to New York Post.

The son was able to rescue his sisters and bring them to a nearby dock. However, Henry had vanished. Game wardens and first responders looked for the dad, searching by boat and on foot. His body was recovered by three Maine Warden Service about 50 feet from the shore.

In a similar incident, a hero dad was hailed after he died while saving the lives of two children on June 29. Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas was spending time with his son, three-year-old Dyaln, as well as some other friends on Lake Nockamixon when he drowned trying to save two children struggling in the water. Marvin jumped into action even though he could not swim. Lake Nockamixon is a reservoir in southeastern Pennsylvania.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before dying, Marvin was able to rescue the two children. “They apparently got in some trouble in the water, he went in to help them,” said Haycock Township Fire Chief Harry Grim, according to WFMZ. “Unfortunately he can’t swim. The kids got out, he did not.”

Marvin sprang into action after he spotted the two children struggling near Tohickon Creek in the cliffs area last week, the Morning Call cited the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) as sang. As many as 10 divers searched the area, eventually recovering his body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON