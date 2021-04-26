Home / World News / Malaysia says Astrazeneca vaccine safe, will be used on elderly
Malaysia says Astrazeneca vaccine safe, will be used on elderly

"I confirm the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe, and it will be administered to those aged 60 years and older," Malaysia's health minister Adham Baba said in a televised news conference.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 02:02 PM IST
A test tube labelled with the vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)

Malaysian health authorities on Monday said the vaccine developed by Astrazeneca is safe for use, three days after the Southeast Asian nation recieved its first batch of the shots bought through the COVAX facility.

"I confirm the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe, and it will be administered to those aged 60 years and older," Health Minister Adham Baba said in a televised news conference.





