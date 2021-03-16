Home / World News / Malaysia's Top Glove charged with failing to provide worker accommodation
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur
FILE PHOTO: Top Glove logo is pictured outside a factory in Klang, Malaysia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo(REUTERS)

Top Glove, the world's largest medical glove maker, was charged by the Sessions Court in the city of Ipoh with 10 counts of having failed to meet those requirements, the news agency said. According to the charges, 10 of Top Glove's foreign worker accommodations in the state of Perak did not receive certification from the Labour Department, it added.

The company pleaded not guilty to all charges and court proceedings will resume on April 28, Bernama reported.

Top Glove could be fined up to 50,000 ringgit per charge, a charge sheet showed.

Top Glove was not immediately available for a comment.

The Labour Department, part of the Ministry of Human Resources, launched investigations into worker accommodation and hostels at several Top Glove units in November last year after a Covid-19 outbreak at a Top Glove factory in an industrial area near the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The outbreak became the largest cluster in Malaysia, with more than 5,000 workers having tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Labour Deparment had recommended filing charges after opening 19 probes.

Independent consultant, Impactt, said last week it "no longer" found any indication of systemic forced labour at Top Glove, and that the manufacturer was making progress on some indicators including living conditions.

