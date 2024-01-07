close_game
close_game
News / World News / Maldives govt suspends 3 ministers over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Maldives govt suspends 3 ministers over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

ByShishir Gupta
Jan 07, 2024 06:14 PM IST

Former presidents including Mohammad Nasheed and Ibrahim Solih had demanded action against the ministers over their remarks against Prime Minister Modi.

The Maldives government on Sunday suspended three ministers over their derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid were suspended over their remarks against PM Modi, which triggered a massive backlash.

Earlier in the day, the Maldives government in a statement had distanced itself from the remarks, calling them ‘personal opinions’. The statement had come following India making it clear that the remarks by junior lady minister Mariyam Shiuna were uncalled for and unacceptable.

Former presidents including Mohammad Nasheed and Ibrahim Solih had demanded action against the ministers over their remarks against Prime Minister Modi.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. (ANI Photo)(The President's Office, Maldives)
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. (ANI Photo)(The President's Office, Maldives)

“I condemn the use of hateful language against #India by Maldivian government officials on social media. India has always been a good friend to Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age old friendship between our two countries,” former president Ibrahim Solih had said.

Former Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid had also demanded stern action against the ministers. “Derogatory remarks made by 2 Deputy Ministers of the current #Maldives Government, and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition, towards Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India on social media is reprehensible and odious. I call on the Government to reprimand these officials,” he had said in an X post.

The remarks by these ministers have already triggered a massive backlash on social media, with even celebrities including film stars calling out the Maldivian leaders for their hate rant against Modi.

The unsavoury remark by the minister comes at a time when Maldives president Mohammad Muizzu has gone to Beijing to seek funds. The Sunni Salafi Muslim leader had won the elections in November by seeking votes in the name of ousting Indian troops from Maldives.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out