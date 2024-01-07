Maldives govt suspends 3 ministers over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

The Maldives government on Sunday suspended three ministers over their derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid were suspended over their remarks against PM Modi, which triggered a massive backlash.



Earlier in the day, the Maldives government in a statement had distanced itself from the remarks, calling them ‘personal opinions’. The statement had come following India making it clear that the remarks by junior lady minister Mariyam Shiuna were uncalled for and unacceptable.



Former presidents including Mohammad Nasheed and Ibrahim Solih had demanded action against the ministers over their remarks against Prime Minister Modi. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. (ANI Photo)(The President's Office, Maldives)

“I condemn the use of hateful language against #India by Maldivian government officials on social media. India has always been a good friend to Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age old friendship between our two countries,” former president Ibrahim Solih had said.



Former Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid had also demanded stern action against the ministers. “Derogatory remarks made by 2 Deputy Ministers of the current #Maldives Government, and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition, towards Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India on social media is reprehensible and odious. I call on the Government to reprimand these officials,” he had said in an X post.



The remarks by these ministers have already triggered a massive backlash on social media, with even celebrities including film stars calling out the Maldivian leaders for their hate rant against Modi.



The unsavoury remark by the minister comes at a time when Maldives president Mohammad Muizzu has gone to Beijing to seek funds. The Sunni Salafi Muslim leader had won the elections in November by seeking votes in the name of ousting Indian troops from Maldives.