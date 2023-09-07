Man, 21, arrested after murdering Florida couple who adopted him from Ukrainian orphanage, treated him like ‘own son’

A “caring” couple adopted a man from aprison-like Ukrainian orphanage, only to be brutally murdered by him. The American couple rescued Dima Tower, 21, seven years ago. Dima is now facing murder charges over the slayings of the North Port, Florida, real estate agents – Robbie and Jennifer Tower.

Dima Tower is now facing murder charges (North Port Police Department)

Police arrived at the crime scene after receiving calls of a domestic dispute, only to discover Robbie and Jennifer positioned head-to-head after being stabbed to death. Their living room was splattered with blood.

“These were two really good, caring people,” Robbie Tower’s uncle, Warren Rines, told New York Post. “It just makes no sense, none of us understand the hate. They were the only two people in his life who ever tried to help him. They treated him like their own son.”

Dima reportedly lost his mother as a child. His alcoholic father had abandoned him.

After killing the couple, Dima escaped in a car and eventually ran on foot, entering the dense woods. Authorities were able to take him into custody after eight hours.

‘I think the boy just had a lot of hate in him’

Warren said Jennifer and Robbie, who were both religious, went on Christian missions to Ukraine. The couple was unable to have children of their own, so they adopted Dima.

“He would have bruises on him in the orphanage,” Warren said. “When they went out to eat, he would have like six hot dogs. He wasn’t getting a lot to eat. These orphanages are like prison for kids.”

The couple believed that with love and care, Dima would overcome any trauma he may have had in the past. Dima would struggle to get accustomed to his new surroundings, and would get into fights at school.

Robbie and Jennifer Tower were murdered by their adopted son (GoFundMe)

“When I first met him, he was interested in boxing,” Warren said. “But he didn’t want to box. He wanted to hit. He wanted to hurt.”

“I think the boy just had a lot of hate in him already before he came here. And I guess you take it out on the ones closest to you,” he said.

Three years ago, Robbie had to call the police after Dima left with a black eye. Dima was briefly sent away to live with relatives, but was brought back after Robbie insisted.

“That’s how much he loved him,” Warren said. “They forgave him for everything. They bought him a car, whatever he wanted or needed.” “Robbie was a good man,” Warren, who has set up a GoFundMe for the family, added.

