Man arrested on suspicion of involvement in attack at a Manchester synagogue that killed 2

AP |
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 09:33 pm IST

Greater Manchester Police said the 31-year-old was detained at Manchester Airport on suspicion of “commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism”

LONDON: British police on Thursday arrested a man on suspicion of involvement in an attack outside a synagogue last month that left two worshippers dead.

Police officers stand outside the U.S. ambassador's residence Winfield House. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes(REUTERS)
Greater Manchester Police said the 31-year-old was detained at Manchester Airport on suspicion of “commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism” after arriving on an inbound flight.

A Syria-born British man, Jihad Al-Shamie, was shot dead by police on Oct. 2 outside the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue in Manchester after he rammed a car into pedestrians, attacked them with a knife and tried to force his way into the building.

Police say the 35-year-old had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Congregation members Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, died in the attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, and three other men were seriously wounded.

Cravitz was stabbed by the attacker, and Daulby was accidentally shot by a police officer as he and other congregants barricaded the synagogue to block Al-Shamie from entering.

Six people were arrested in the greater Manchester area of northwest England in connection with the attack. Five were later released without charge, and a 30-year old man suspected of failing to disclose information about a crime was bailed while investigations continue.

