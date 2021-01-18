IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Man hospitalised in Germany after camel bites him in face
world news

Man hospitalised in Germany after camel bites him in face

Police characterised the injuries as “serious” and said the man was being treated in a local hospital.
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:18 PM IST
American Hassan Joseph feeds his camel, Victoria before its participation in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.(Representational Image / REUTERS)

A 54-year-old man has been hospitalized in northern Germany after being bitten in the face by a camel, police said Monday.

The employee of the Perleberg Zoo, located between Berlin and Hamburg, was cleaning the camel enclosure on Sunday morning and feeding the animals when one turned suddenly and bit him, police said.

Police characterized the injuries as “serious” and said the man, whose name was not released, was being treated in a local hospital.

The zoo is closed at the moment under German coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.