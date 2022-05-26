Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Man in Japan spends 12 lakh to look like a dog, pictures go viral
world news

Man in Japan spends 12 lakh to look like a dog, pictures go viral

The man didn't go for any medical procedure but commissioned a life-sized dog costume from a professional agency called Zeppet to look like a collie - dog breed.
The costume is estimated to have costed more than 12 lakh.(Twitter/ @ Zeppet )
Published on May 26, 2022 09:21 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

In a bizarre incident, a man from Japan has fulfilled his lifelong dream to look alike a dog by spending a whopping amount of 12 lakh. Twitter user @toco_eevee has posted pictures of himself that have left netizens astonished.

The man didn't go for any medical procedure but commissioned a life-sized dog costume from a professional agency called Zeppet to look like a collie - dog breed.

Japanese news portal news.mynavi reported that Zeppet is known for making sculptures for advertisements, movies, and amusement parks. The agency also provides costumes for famous mascots in Japan and makes TV outfits as well.

RELATED STORIES

Reportedly, Toko spent 2 million Yen or approximately 12 lakh on the costume which took 40 days to make. Talking about his peculiar transformation, Toko told news.mynavi “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put on my taste and costume.” Toko said he likes quadrupedal animals, “especially the cute ones.”

The agency also took to Twitter to share pictures of the costume. “At the request of an individual, we made a dog modelling suit. Modelled after a collie dog, it reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs like a real dog,” Zeppet tweeted.

Here are some of the reactions and memes posted by users on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
japan dog. twitter trend
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP