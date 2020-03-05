e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Man locks wife in bathroom over coronavirus fears: Police

Man locks wife in bathroom over coronavirus fears: Police

The woman reportedly told her husband she may have caught the disease new coronavirus when she spoke with a person who had arrived from abroad.

world Updated: Mar 05, 2020 08:05 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Vilnius
A delivery man for Coupang Jung Im-hong wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus, takes photographs of a package after delivering in Incheon, South Korea, March 3, 2020.
A delivery man for Coupang Jung Im-hong wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus, takes photographs of a package after delivering in Incheon, South Korea, March 3, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

Police in Lithuania intervened in a domestic dispute on Wednesday after a man locked his wife in the bathroom over fears that she may be carrying the coronavirus.

“We got the report that a husband and two adult sons refused to let the woman out of the bathroom after she told them that she could have contracted the coronavirus,” national police spokesman Ramunas Matonis told AFP.

The woman reportedly told her husband she may have caught the disease new coronavirus when she spoke with a person who had arrived from abroad.

“Police officers arrived, there was no violence, no complaint, therefore an ambulance was called,” the police spokesman said.

Local media reported that the woman tested negative for the presence of the new coronavirus, which has so far infected one person in Lithuania, an EU Baltic state of 2.8 million people.

The 39-year-old male victim had recently returned from Verona in an area of northern Italy that has recorded Europe’s highest number of deaths from the disease.

The virus death toll in Italy passed 100 on Wednesday.

Altogether the virus has killed over 3,000 people worldwide, most of them in China.

tags
top news
How conference hall at health ministry emerged as coronavirus-control war-room
How conference hall at health ministry emerged as coronavirus-control war-room
Dabholkar murder case: Norwegian divers recover pistol from seabed
Dabholkar murder case: Norwegian divers recover pistol from seabed
ED books Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal, his wife in alleged money laundering case
ED books Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal, his wife in alleged money laundering case
Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight declares emergency, returns midway
Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight declares emergency, returns midway
In last 5 years, PM Modi’s foreign visits cost exchequer Rs 446 crore
In last 5 years, PM Modi’s foreign visits cost exchequer Rs 446 crore
Violence in north-east Delhi well-planned and one-sided: Minorities panel
Violence in north-east Delhi well-planned and one-sided: Minorities panel
Man jumps into tiger enclosure, mauled to death
Man jumps into tiger enclosure, mauled to death
Bengal man sees red after his voter ID carries dog’s photo, plans to sue EC
Bengal man sees red after his voter ID carries dog’s photo, plans to sue EC
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news