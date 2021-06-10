Home / World News / Man rescued after being trapped for 2 days in giant fan at Santa Rosa vineyard
This photo provided by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office shows a fan at a vineyard in Santa Rosa, Calif. where a man was found on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, trapped inside a large fan at a vineyard for two days. (Sonoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This photo provided by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office shows a fan at a vineyard in Santa Rosa, Calif. where a man was found on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, trapped inside a large fan at a vineyard for two days. (Sonoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)
world news

Man rescued after being trapped for 2 days in giant fan at Santa Rosa vineyard

The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery
READ FULL STORY
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:42 AM IST

Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a northern California vineyard. The man was discovered Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him.

“The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said. “After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”

The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the office said.

The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said.

Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
california wine south california santa rosa vineyard united states of america + 3 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.