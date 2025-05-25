Man seen charging with machete at Melbourne mall, panicked shoppers flee

A shopping centre in Melbourne, Australia, was allegedly locked down on Sunday after unverified photos online showed a man charging with a machete, with reports of people being stabbed emerging as well. The unidentified man was seen charging with a machete at the Melbourne mall(Drew Pavlou/X)

Videos on social media show panicked customers running away, with a local news channel, 7News Melbourne, alleging that four people had been stabbed after a fight broke out among teenagers, with at least one of them armed with a machete.

Victoria police personnel have rushed to the area as well as ambulances. One person is reportedly being treated for serious injuries, and 7News Melbourne has claimed that an arrest has been made as well.

Victorian police did not comment on the reported use of a machete or large knife, but confirmed the shopping complex had been placed into lockdown, reported The Guardian.

“Police are responding to reports of numerous people fighting at a shopping centre on Murray Road in Preston this afternoon,” a spokesperson said on Sunday.

(Details awaited. Developing story)