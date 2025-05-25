Northland Shopping Centre stabbing: Melbourne mall locked down as videos capture chaos

Northland Shopping Centre in Preston, Melbourne, was placed on lockdown following reports of a stabbing. According to 7NEWS Melbourne, multiple people were injured in the attack, including one seriously. One person has reportedly been arrested in connection with the incident. Videos posted online show panicked shoppers fleeing the scene. Northland Shopping Centre in Preston, Melbourne, is reportedly on lockdown following reports of a stabbing incident.(UnSplash)

According to witness accounts and social media reports, several individuals armed with weapons were seen fighting inside the mall. A photo showing a man holding a machete has surfaced online; however, Hindustan Times has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the image.

Also Read: Man seen charging with large blade at Melbourne mall, panicked shoppers flee

Witness reports -

Several people took to social media to describe the chaos at Northland Shopping Centre during the incident.

“Inside Northland Shopping Centre, now hiding inside a shop, multiple people attacking with knives, cops are here with guns, ” one person wrote on X.

Another shared, “Just got a call from my wife who works there. All shops have closed their shutters. Lots of shouting. They don't know what's going on."

A third person reported, “Just got out, we were locked into Oscar Wiley with the lights turned off. This guy was arrested out the front.”

Another witness wrote on Facebook, “Enough is enough my disabled grandson is locked in the dark in a shop with his support worker I’m so angry.”

Another person reported, “What’s happening at Northland shopping centre? The alarm were going off as police and security escorted everybody out of the shopping centre. Something serious must’ve happened.”

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. Details about the number of injured and the identity or number of suspects involved remain unconfirmed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information