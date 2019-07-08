Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 08, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Man seen climbing exterior of London’s Shard skyscraper

British police said they were called at 0415 GMT after reports that a man was climbing up the tower. He was talking to police and has not been arrested, they said.

world Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:33 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Shard skyscraper,skyscraper,man climbs up Shard
A man was seen climbing the Shard skyscraper in London on Monday. (DaveKWilliams/Twitter)

A man was seen climbing the Shard skyscraper in London on Monday, scaling the glass exterior of Western Europe’s tallest building at sunrise.

British police said they were called at 0415 GMT after reports that a man was climbing up the tower. He was talking to police and has not been arrested, they said.

Located close to London Bridge, the Shard is 310 metres (1017 ft) tall and is home to offices, restaurants, a retail arcade and a hotel.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 14:33 IST

tags

more from world
trending topics