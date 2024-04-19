No explosives found after alert from Iran consulate in Paris

French police conducted a thorough search of the Iranian consulate premises and the detained suspect but found no explosives, as confirmed by the Paris prosecutor's office. French police and members of French special police forces of Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) secure the area near Iran consulate where a man is threatening to blow himself up, in Paris, France, April 19, 2024.(REUTERS)

Paris police launched a special operation at the Iranian consulate on Friday after receiving reports of a man wielding a grenade and wearing an explosives vest.

The man was reportedly first spotted outside the consulate premises. Images circulating on French television and social media showed a heavy police presence surrounding the building.

As the standoff ensued, reports emerged that the individual had threatened to detonate himself at the consulate.

French police cordoned off the area and heightened security measures to neutralise the threat.

A police source later confirmed to Reuters that the suspect had been apprehended.

Witnesses reported seeing the man carrying what appeared to be a grenade and an explosives vest, raising concerns about a potential terror attack.

Le Parisien newspaper, quoting several witnesses, said on its website that the man had dragged flags on the floor of the consulate and said he wanted to avenge the death of his brother.

"No explosive materials have been observed at this stage, either on him or on site," the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Police arrested the man, born in Iran in 1963, when he exited after appearing to have "threatened violent action" inside, it said.

Authorities have not disclosed the motives behind the individual's actions.

Paris transport company RATP on X, formerly Twitter, said traffic had been suspended on two metro lines that transit through stops close to the consulate.

The development comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, with the Middle East facing ongoing instability and diplomatic challenges.

However, it was unclear whether the incident had any link to current tensions between Iran and Israel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates