'Mandatorily requesting': Trump calls on Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey and other nations to join Abraham Accords

US President Donald Trump has a new request for Arab nations. In another long Truth Social post, the US president has called on countries like Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Jordan and more to join the Abraham Accords as part of a larger deal with Iran.

Trump went on to add that he may also bring Iran on board to sign the Abraham Accords.(REUTERS)

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Taking to his social media platform, Trump noted he was “mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords," referring to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, and Jordan.

The UAE and Bahrain, which were also mentioned in the US president's list, were among the first to sign the normalisation pact with Israel.

Meanwhile, Egypt and Jordan already established relations and normalised their ties with Israel in 1979 and 1994, respectively, but did not join the US-brokered accords.

Trump went on to add that he may also bring Iran on board to sign the accords.

"...if Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition," Trump wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} "The Middle East would be United, Powerful, and Economically Strong, like perhaps no other area, anywhere in the World! By copy of this TRUTH, I am asking my Representatives to begin, and successfully complete, the process of signing these Countries into the already Historic Abraham Accords," Trump added further. What are the Abraham Accords? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Middle East would be United, Powerful, and Economically Strong, like perhaps no other area, anywhere in the World! By copy of this TRUTH, I am asking my Representatives to begin, and successfully complete, the process of signing these Countries into the already Historic Abraham Accords," Trump added further. What are the Abraham Accords? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements brokered by the US to promote normalisation of diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements brokered by the US to promote normalisation of diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Signed in 2020, the first nations to join this pact were the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco. Sudan also signed the agreement but has yet to ratify it in its parliament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Signed in 2020, the first nations to join this pact were the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco. Sudan also signed the agreement but has yet to ratify it in its parliament. {{/usCountry}}

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In November 2025, it was announced that Kazakhstan had also agreed to join the pact. Early this year, the Central Asian country formalised its entry, marking a significant expansion.

With a request to Pakistan to join the Abraham Accords, Trump's list has now once again expanded beyond the Arab League.

Abraham Accords and the Arab world

The Abraham Accords, by many Arab nations, have been seen as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause. The lack of mention of the Israel-Palestinian conflict in the accords has been a source of concern for many.

Back in 2002, the Arab League led the Arab Peace Initiative, which called for normalisation with Israel, on the grounds that a Palestinian state is established and Israeli forces withdraw from all occupied territories. The Israeli response to this framework remained lukewarm or an outright rejection.

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In 2020, some Arab states still moved towards normalising ties and cooperation with Israel as part of an effort to tackle Iranian influence in the region.

Also Read | US, Iran remain at odds amid peace talks: What needs to be in the deal for the war to end?

The accords came as an extension of unofficial cooperation between Israel and Sunni Arab states in the 2010s, which emerged over shared concerns about Iran, specifically its nuclear programme.

The first signature, which was the UAE, came after it laid down a demand that Israel suspend the annexation of the West Bank.

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The war in Gaza further delayed the process, with many Arab nations condemning Israel's genocide in the Palestinian territory and stating that only a two-state solution will make states recognise Israel.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Trump in November 2025 that the kingdom was open to joining the accords, as long as there was "a clear path" toward a two-state solution.

However, the Iran war seems to have changed this, as many countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and the UAE came under attack from Iranian forces due to the presence of US bases in their nations and the nations' overall ties with Washington.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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