US secretary of state Marco Rubio had warned President Donald Trump about Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang months before the latter's controversial exit and subsequent return to the chipmaker, citing concerns that Nvidia was having a “malign influence” on US policy towards China, according to a New York Post report.

Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, left, and US Vice President JD Vance at odds over Jensen Huang. (Bloomberg) more less

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Rubio also had a “personal dislike” for Huang, a source close to the White House also told the publication. A US official said the secretary of state's concerns were based on national security.

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Rubio's concerns, though, were not shared by US vice president JD Vance, who believed Huang was important to maintaining America's lead in AI. Rubio's concerns came before revelations about the Nvidia CEO's relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed International, who is suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

“Rubio was solely concerned with the national security risks,” the official told the NYP, adding that commerce secretary Howard Lutnick “did not want to handcuff Nvidia in any way.” “It was the president’s call,” the official said, referring to Trump's decision to push Nvidia's board to bring Huang back as CEO.

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | JD Vance played key role in Jensen Huang's Nvidia return after Marco Rubio triggered his ouster Rubio raised concerns with Trump in May {{/usCountry}}

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Rubio reportedly first raised his concerns directly with Trump during a briefing aboard Air Force One in May, when the president was travelling to China. Rubio believed Nvidia and Huang were having a “malign influence” on US foreign policy towards Beijing.

A memo overseen by Rubio and circulated among some Cabinet officials in March also raised concerns about Alice Huang's links to the Chinese government, an administration official told the publication.

The US commerce department placed Megaspeed on its blacklist on Monday. The justice department is also investigating the company over the alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips into China.

Rubio, Vance differed over Nvidia's role in AI race

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“Marco views this as an arms-control-type issue, JD views this as an AI leadership issue,” a source close to the White House told the NYP.

While Rubio was concerned about the national security risks of advanced American technology reaching China, Vance believed losing Huang could weaken America's position in the AI industry.

ALSO READ | Trump says he is willing to pardon Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang if necessary ahead of Congress testimony

“The President and VP became convinced that Jensen was a singular figure protecting Open Source models and preventing the closed-source model companies from becoming too powerful,” the person said.

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Attorney general Todd Blanche also briefed Trump and Vance over the weekend, saying Huang did not pose a national security risk despite his relationship with Alice Huang. “Ultimately, POTUS sided with JD,” the source said.

How Trump pushed for Huang's return

Huang's return followed a turbulent period for Nvidia. The company accepted his resignation on November 12 after revelations about his extramarital relationships, including one with Alice Huang and another involving an Nvidia employee.

Rubio warned government officials that Huang could be compromised because of his association with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, the WSJ reported.

ALSO READ | Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia president, CEO and board director 11 days after ouster over Chinese spy affair row

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Trump and several influential figures, including trillionaire Elon Musk, pushed for Huang's return. Nvidia's board eventually reinstated him unanimously on November 23, just 11 days after his resignation.

The board said it was confident that Huang's return did not pose a national security risk. Trump also defended the decision, dismissing the relevance of Huang's personal relationships by saying, “Sex sells, fellas”. He also suggested that China could have benefited if Huang had left Nvidia, saying, “He’s got a little blood in him.”

Trump, however, asked Nvidia to continue its internal investigation into compliance with US export restrictions, saying the company had a responsibility to protect American national security.

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Huang's return also helped restore investor confidence. Nvidia's market value reportedly recovered by nearly $1 trillion following the announcement.