US secretary of state Marco Rubio had warned President Donald Trump about Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang months before the latter's controversial exit and subsequent return to the chipmaker, citing concerns that Nvidia was having a “malign influence” on US policy towards China, according to a New York Post report.
Rubio also had a “personal dislike” for Huang, a source close to the White House also told the publication. A US official said the secretary of state's concerns were based on national security.
Suggested For You
Rubio's concerns, though, were not shared by US vice president JD Vance, who believed Huang was important to maintaining America's lead in AI. Rubio's concerns came before revelations about the Nvidia CEO's relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed International, who is suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.
“Rubio was solely concerned with the national security risks,” the official told the NYP, adding that commerce secretary Howard Lutnick “did not want to handcuff Nvidia in any way.” “It was the president’s call,” the official said, referring to Trump's decision to push Nvidia's board to bring Huang back as CEO.
Featured Video
ALSO READ | JD Vance played key role in Jensen Huang's Nvidia return after Marco Rubio triggered his ouster
Rubio raised concerns with Trump in May{{/usCountry}}
ALSO READ | JD Vance played key role in Jensen Huang's Nvidia return after Marco Rubio triggered his ouster
Rubio raised concerns with Trump in May{{/usCountry}}
Rubio reportedly first raised his concerns directly with Trump during a briefing aboard Air Force One in May, when the president was travelling to China. Rubio believed Nvidia and Huang were having a “malign influence” on US foreign policy towards Beijing.
A memo overseen by Rubio and circulated among some Cabinet officials in March also raised concerns about Alice Huang's links to the Chinese government, an administration official told the publication.
The US commerce department placed Megaspeed on its blacklist on Monday. The justice department is also investigating the company over the alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips into China.
Rubio, Vance differed over Nvidia's role in AI race
“Marco views this as an arms-control-type issue, JD views this as an AI leadership issue,” a source close to the White House told the NYP.
While Rubio was concerned about the national security risks of advanced American technology reaching China, Vance believed losing Huang could weaken America's position in the AI industry.
ALSO READ | Trump says he is willing to pardon Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang if necessary ahead of Congress testimony
“The President and VP became convinced that Jensen was a singular figure protecting Open Source models and preventing the closed-source model companies from becoming too powerful,” the person said.
Attorney general Todd Blanche also briefed Trump and Vance over the weekend, saying Huang did not pose a national security risk despite his relationship with Alice Huang. “Ultimately, POTUS sided with JD,” the source said.
How Trump pushed for Huang's return
Huang's return followed a turbulent period for Nvidia. The company accepted his resignation on November 12 after revelations about his extramarital relationships, including one with Alice Huang and another involving an Nvidia employee.
Rubio warned government officials that Huang could be compromised because of his association with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, the WSJ reported.
ALSO READ | Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia president, CEO and board director 11 days after ouster over Chinese spy affair row
Trump and several influential figures, including trillionaire Elon Musk, pushed for Huang's return. Nvidia's board eventually reinstated him unanimously on November 23, just 11 days after his resignation.
The board said it was confident that Huang's return did not pose a national security risk. Trump also defended the decision, dismissing the relevance of Huang's personal relationships by saying, “Sex sells, fellas”. He also suggested that China could have benefited if Huang had left Nvidia, saying, “He’s got a little blood in him.”
Trump, however, asked Nvidia to continue its internal investigation into compliance with US export restrictions, saying the company had a responsibility to protect American national security.
Huang's return also helped restore investor confidence. Nvidia's market value reportedly recovered by nearly $1 trillion following the announcement.
Explore More
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.