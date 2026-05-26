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'Hormuz will open one war or another': Rubio after fresh US strikes on Iran boats

Marco Rubio said the negotiating language of the US-Iran peace deal could "take a few days".

Updated on: May 26, 2026 08:26 am IST
By HT News Desk
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US Secretary of State Rubio expressed confidence in the ongoing negotiations with Iran to end the West Asia conflict despite the US strike on boats near the port of Bandar Abbas, but cautioned that negotiating language of the deal with Tehran could “take a few days”.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares to board his plane at Jaipur International Airport in Jaipur, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP )

Rubio said that the Strait of Hormuz has to be open, "one way or the other", when referring to US strikes on Iran on Monday.

"The straits have to be open. They're going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open. What's happening there is unlawful, it's illegal, it's unsustainable for the world, it's unacceptable," Rubio told reporters on his plane in India's Jaipur.

Rubio said that a deal with Iran was still possible despite new American strikes that cast doubt on their fragile ceasefire.

"There were some talks going on in Qatar today, so we'll see if we can make progress. I think it's a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it'll take a few days," Rubio said.

 
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