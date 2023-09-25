Married cop arrested for forcibly arresting mistress in Pennsylvania

An incident involving a Pennsylvania police officer has resulted in felony strangulation charges. Ronald Keith Davis, 37, a married cop, was arrested on September 21 after a troubling incident involving his mistress, Michelle Perfanov.

Pennsylvania cop arrested on felony strangulation charges after incident involving mistress.(YouTube)

The incident unfolded in August when Davis, who was romantically involved with Perfanov, sought to forcibly have her committed to a mental hospital in Williamstown, Pennsylvania. Perfanov had been living in Davis's camper van during their four-month relationship, which had soured. Instead of parting ways amicably, Davis pursued a petition to have her involuntarily committed.

On August 21, a colleague captured a disturbing video of Davis forcibly arresting Perfanov. He pursued her, used physical force, and sat on her, all while attempting to have her committed.

Perfanov was subsequently taken to a hospital and held for several days, during which time doctors found her mentally stable despite Davis's claims. She had previously mentioned thoughts of suicide but later clarified that it was an attention-seeking statement.

Now, Davis faces multiple charges, including false imprisonment, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, and assault. In text messages, he had told Perfanov to "get out of my house now" and threatened her.

Davis was off-duty at the time of the arrest, having first obtained the involuntary commitment petition from the station. He then decided to take matters into his own hands when he couldn't locate Perfanov. Assisted by a civilian companion, he tracked her down to the Pennsylvania State Game Lands in Weiser State Forest and attempted to forcibly remove her.

Video evidence released by the District Attorney's office shows the distressing incident, with Perfanov struggling to break free from Davis's grip. She was eventually hospitalized for five days before being released on August 26.

Perfanov later disclosed to authorities that she had expressed her desire to move to a new city to start afresh, which angered Davis. The criminal complaint against Davis accuses him of knowingly or intentionally impeding Perfanov's breathing and circulation, leading to the felony strangulation charge.

Following his arraignment on September 21, Davis was remanded without bail, facing serious legal consequences for his actions. The case has garnered significant attention due to its alarming nature and the abuse of authority by a law enforcement officer.

