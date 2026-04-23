Masked Iranian soldiers board and seize two vessels in Strait of Hormuz, shows video

Iran has said its forces seized two container ships attempting to leave the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, in what marks its first such action since the US-Israel war on Tehran began in February.

Iran boards, seizes two container ships in Hormuz Strait after gunfire incidents

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A purported video aired by Iranian state television in the early hours of Thursday appeared to show armed personnel boarding two container ships in the narrow waterway. The footage identified the vessels as MSC-Francesca and Epaminodes.

Earlier, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported the seizures, saying the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy had warned that any disruption to order and safety in the strait would be considered a “red line.”

Video shows IRGC action in Strait

The Iranian broadcast video reportedly showed armed soldiers boarding the two container ships as they attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

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{{^usCountry}} The IRGC alleged that the MSC Francesca and the Liberia-flagged Epaminondas were sailing without the necessary authorisations and were tampering with Iran's navigation systems. Ships fired upon before seizure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IRGC alleged that the MSC Francesca and the Liberia-flagged Epaminondas were sailing without the necessary authorisations and were tampering with Iran's navigation systems. Ships fired upon before seizure {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The IRGC accused the MSC Francesca and the Liberia-flagged Epaminondas of operating without required authorisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IRGC accused the MSC Francesca and the Liberia-flagged Epaminondas of operating without required authorisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Greek-operated Epaminondas reportedly came under fire around 20 nautical miles northwest of Oman. According to maritime security sources and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, the vessel sustained damage to its bridge after being struck by gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades from an IRGC gunboat, reported news agency Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Greek-operated Epaminondas reportedly came under fire around 20 nautical miles northwest of Oman. According to maritime security sources and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, the vessel sustained damage to its bridge after being struck by gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades from an IRGC gunboat, reported news agency Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A maritime source told the Reuters that there was no radio contact before the attack, although the ship had earlier clearance to transit the strait. The vessel, carrying a crew of 21 Ukrainians and Filipinos, was later believed to be heading toward Bandar Abbas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A maritime source told the Reuters that there was no radio contact before the attack, although the ship had earlier clearance to transit the strait. The vessel, carrying a crew of 21 Ukrainians and Filipinos, was later believed to be heading toward Bandar Abbas. {{/usCountry}}

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The Panama-flagged MSC Francesca was also hit by gunfire about eight nautical miles west of Iran, though it was not damaged and its crew remained safe, according to UKMTO.

A third Liberia-flagged vessel, Euphoria, was fired upon in the same area but was not damaged and later continued its journey to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, the Reuters report added.

Francesca's crew safe

Confirming the seizure of MSC Francesca, Montenegro’s minister of maritime affairs said four Montenegrin seafarers were on board and all crew members were safe.

"Negotiations between the shipping company and the Iranian side are ongoing, and the relevant state authorities are in constant contact with the crew," the minister, Filip Radulovic, said on X.

Greek shipping firm Technomar Shipping Inc, operator of Epaminondas, confirmed the attack and later said Iranian forces had boarded the vessel.

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"Technomar remains in close communication with the relevant authorities in the region," the operator said. “Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our crew as we work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure their continued safety and urgently resolve the matter.”

Strait of Hormuz disruptions

The incidents occurred as multiple vessels reportedly attempted to exit the strait in the early hours, with some switching off navigation systems during transit, according to maritime sources.

Iran and United States' actions in recent weeks have significantly disrupted traffic through the strait, which typically sees around 130 vessels daily. That number has reportedly fallen to only a handful each day.

Following several weeks of escalation, the United States also began a blockade of Iranian ships.

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The seizures are the first reported since 2024, when Iran captured the container ship MSC Aries in the same waterway.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanshu Priya ...Read More Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery. Read Less

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