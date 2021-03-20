Home / World News / Mass evacuations as rains cause record flooding in Australia
world news

Mass evacuations as rains cause record flooding in Australia

Police said hundreds of people had flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of Sydney in New South Wales state, and they expected many more to seek shelter as the rains move south down the coast.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Flood water is seen flowing through the Parramatta wharf during the heavy rain in Sydney, amid mass evacuations being ordered in low-lying areas along Australia's east coast as torrential rains caused potentially "life-threatening" floods across a region already soaked by an unusually wet summer. (AFP)

Mass evacuations were ordered in low-lying areas along Australia's east coast Saturday as torrential rains caused potentially "life-threatening" floods across a region already soaked by an unusually wet summer, officials said.

Police said hundreds of people had flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of Sydney in New South Wales state, and they expected many more to seek shelter as the rains move south down the coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported flooding levels surpassing record 2013 floods along the Hastings River outside Port Macquarie, about 400 kilometres (240 miles) north of Sydney.

Towns in the area have already seen record rainfall of more than 300 millimetres (12 inches) since Friday morning, the bureau said.

It warned the heavy rains were forecast to continue through Saturday "potentially leading to life-threatening flash flooding".

The flood and extreme weather warnings stretched from Port Macquarie to areas 500 kilometres (300 miles) south of Sydney, where residents were urged to stay indoors due to the flash flooding risk.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

White House confirms firing of 5 employees based on marijuana use

Apple told to pay $308.5 million for infringing DRM patent

LIVE: US reports 59,882 new Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths in 24 hours

Modi and Austin discuss Indo-Pacific, defence ties

Emergency services reported receiving more than 500 calls for help and carried out some 180 flood rescues overnight in the north of the affected area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP