Mass internet outage strikes Bloomberg, Amazon.inc, NYT. Read full list here

A major internet outage struck social media platforms, government and news portals on Tuesday across the globe, taking them down briefly in parts of the world. The cause behind the outage was not immediately known. However, a report by Reuters indicated a glitch at US-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.

San Francisco-based Fastly said it was investigating "the potential impact to performance with our CDN services," Reuters reported. Most of Fastly's coverage areas were facing "Degraded Performance", the website showed.

Fastly runs a content delivery network that pushes data quickly around the internet so businesses can help consumers shop online or watch videos on apps and websites.

Here is the list of websites affected:

Reddit

Nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform, reported Reuters.

Amazon

Amazon.com Inc's retail website seemed to be down. Amazon was not immediately available to comment. More than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Amazon's Twitch was also experiencing an outage, according to Downdetector's website.

News websites

Leading websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times and Bloomberg News were down. Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network also confirmed the outage.

The BBC and the New York Times were accessible after being inaccessible temporarily.

The Guardian Australia tweeted: "The Guardian's website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible."

The Verge is reporting out of Google Docs currently since their website is down, stating that “a huge outage has swept across the internet. France's Le Monde was also affected.

Government websites

Among the affected, UK government's gov.uk site returned an "Error 503 Service Unavailable" message, along with the line “Varnish cache server," which is a technology that Fastly is built on.