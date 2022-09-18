Massive protests in Iran after death of woman arrested for not wearing hijab

A series of protests broke out in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini. Amini died in hospital on Friday, three days after she was arrested and beaten by morality police, reports said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Protesters initially gathered outside the hospital where Amini was being treated. Security forces deployed pepper spray against the protesters then with several of them being arrested, the Guardian reported.

Read more: 'Don't. Don't. Don't': Biden to Putin on use of tactical nuclear arms in Ukraine

Amini’s body was then transported to her native Kurdistan province for burial on Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered in Amini’s home town for the burial. Some shouted anti-government slogans such as “death to the dictator”.

Watch video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Videos of the protests have spread across social media.

Amini was visiting Tehran on Friday when she was arrested by the morality police for violating the country’s hijab law. She was reportedly beaten up in the detention van. However, the police maintain that Amini suffered a heart attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail