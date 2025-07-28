Maurice Kamto, key contender to Paul Biya, barred by Cameroon election body ahead of presidential polls

Maurice Kamto, the main challenger to President Paul Biya in Cameroon’s 2018 election, won’t be permitted to contest the next ballot on Oct. 12 after his candidacy was rejected by the country’s election board. Cameroonian politician Maurice Kamto, newly nominated African Movement for New Independence and Democracy (MANIDEM) presidential candidate, was barred by the election body,(AFP)

Kamto, 71, failed to comply with legal requirements by accepting a nomination from the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, which boycotted legislative and municipal elections in 2020 and — under Section 121 of the electoral code — is no longer eligible to put forward a candidate, Elections Cameroon, or ELECAM, said on Saturday.

His exclusion means just 12 of more than 80 applicants seeking to replace 92-year-old Biya, in office since 1982, remain in the field.

Kamto, a renowned university professor and former minister under Biya, garnered 14% of the vote in 2018 to take second place behind the incumbent, who was declared the winner with 71%. Back then, the Constitutional Council rejected a petition by Kamto, who alleged the vote was fraudulent, to have it annulled.

Among the remaining challengers in this year’s ballot include Cabral Libii of the PRCN, who placed third in 2018; Josua Osih of the SDF; and barrister Akere Muna, who represents a coalition of six political parties.