Meet Patron - A Ukrainian service dog who 'discovered 150 explosives' during war

  • In a widely circulated video posted via Instagram account @patron_dsns, the service dog can be seen on duty, sniffing for explosives, accompanied by a Ukrainian soldier holding a metal detector in hand.
Image shared by @MFAUkraine.
Image shared by @MFAUkraine.
Published on Apr 25, 2022 02:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Ukraine's foreign ministry on Monday took to Twitter to hail its four-legged member of the arms forces - Patron, the service dog. The ministry said that Patron has so far discovered over 150 explosive devices in the city of Cherchiv since the beginning of the war on February 24.

“Patron is a service dog in Chernihiv. He has discovered over 150 explosive devices in Ukraine since the full scale Russian invasion began. Patron works closely with deminers to make Ukrainian cities safe again.Thank you so much for your service,” the ministry wrote in a tweet with a photo of Patron.

In a widely circulated video posted via Instagram account @patron_dsns, the service dog can be seen on duty, sniffing for explosives, accompanied by a Ukrainian soldier holding a metal detector in hand.

As the war entered day 61 on Monday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv on Sunday. The US has authorised a $165 million ammunition sale and a return of diplomats in the coming day as it pledged new arms assistance and a stepped-up diplomatic presence in the war-torn nation.

Meanwhile, attacks continued on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are holding on. Air raid sirens were also heard across much of Ukraine early Sunday evening, from Lviv in the far west to Odessa on the Black Sea to Kharkiv in the north as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its third month, Reuters reported citing local media reports.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres will meet the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine in the coming days. Over five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on February 24.

