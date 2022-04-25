Meet Patron - A Ukrainian service dog who 'discovered 150 explosives' during war
- In a widely circulated video posted via Instagram account @patron_dsns, the service dog can be seen on duty, sniffing for explosives, accompanied by a Ukrainian soldier holding a metal detector in hand.
Ukraine's foreign ministry on Monday took to Twitter to hail its four-legged member of the arms forces - Patron, the service dog. The ministry said that Patron has so far discovered over 150 explosive devices in the city of Cherchiv since the beginning of the war on February 24.
“Patron is a service dog in Chernihiv. He has discovered over 150 explosive devices in Ukraine since the full scale Russian invasion began. Patron works closely with deminers to make Ukrainian cities safe again.Thank you so much for your service,” the ministry wrote in a tweet with a photo of Patron.
In a widely circulated video posted via Instagram account @patron_dsns, the service dog can be seen on duty, sniffing for explosives, accompanied by a Ukrainian soldier holding a metal detector in hand.
As the war entered day 61 on Monday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv on Sunday. The US has authorised a $165 million ammunition sale and a return of diplomats in the coming day as it pledged new arms assistance and a stepped-up diplomatic presence in the war-torn nation.
Meanwhile, attacks continued on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are holding on. Air raid sirens were also heard across much of Ukraine early Sunday evening, from Lviv in the far west to Odessa on the Black Sea to Kharkiv in the north as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its third month, Reuters reported citing local media reports.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres will meet the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine in the coming days. Over five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on February 24.
-
Sri Lankan President ready to form interim government, claims Buddhist monk
Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to form an interim government to tackle the unprecedented economic crisis, a senior Buddhist monk claimed on Monday, as the debt-ridden country stepped up efforts to keep the economy afloat. Rajapaksa expressed his intention to form the interim government in a letter to the powerful Buddhist clergy on Sunday. His older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday dismissed the proposal for an interim government.
-
Unvaccinated people increase Covid-19 risk for those who are vaccinated: Study
Unvaccinated people threaten the safety of those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 even when the immunisation rates are high, according to a modelling study published on Monday. Researchers from the University of Toronto in Canada used a simple model to explore the effect of mixing between unvaccinated and vaccinated people to understand the dynamics of an infectious disease like SARS-CoV-2.
-
Twitter begins talks with Elon Musk: Will they seal the deal?
Facing the pressure of shareholders, Twitter Inc on Sunday kicked off deal negotiations with Elon Musk, according to reports, after he wooed many of the social media company's investors with financing details on his $43 billion acquisition offer. The Tesla and SpaceX chief had made the offer earlier this month. Musk had shaken up Twitter after he shared his letter on the micro-blogging site.
-
Sri Lanka stock exchange halts trade again as shares see massive plunge
The share market in crisis-torn Sri Lanka plunged nearly 13 per cent leading to halting of trade for the second time this month on Monday, after resuming from a two-week break. Monday was the first morning of trade on the Colombo bourse following a weeklong Sri Lankan New Year holiday and a five-day trading halt after the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government raised interest rates and defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt.
-
Beijing begins mass testing, daily deaths dip in Europe: Global Covid updates
In Europe, Germany and Italy witnessed a slight respite with a drop in Covid-linked fatalities as the latest udpates emerged. Germany reported six new deaths on Sunday as per data shared by Reuters. Meanwhile in China, as cases in the financial hub of Shanghai fell slightly amid tight curbs, Beijing kicked off mass testing for its residents in Chaoyang after 12 new cases were reported. Here are top updates on global Covid-19 situation: 1.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics