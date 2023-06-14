Royal doppelgänger! Meet the Prince Harry look-alike who is making a fortune on the face of it

When it comes to celebrity look-alikes, Rhys Whittock has hit the jackpot. The 39-year-old from north Kent, England, bears such a striking resemblance to Prince Harry that he has turned his doppelgänger status into a lucrative career, earning over $1,000 a day.

Prince Harry look-alikes, Rhys Whittock (left) and Prince Harry (right).

Whittock's journey as Harry 2.0 began in 2017 when he signed with a look-alikes agency. It all started with random encounters on the street, where people constantly approached him, convinced they were seeing the real prince. Recognizing the potential, Whittock embraced his regal looks and embarked on his new profession.

Initially worried about the impact of Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from the monarchy in 2020, Whittock soon realized that their continued media presence would only boost his demand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's ongoing court cases, book launch, and even coronation appearances have kept the look-alike busy and in high demand.

From TV adverts to private functions and even reenactments of the Duke's court appearances, Whittock has traveled far and wide to portray his royal doppelgänger. The pinnacle of his success came in 2018 when he won EasyJet's "Best Prince Harry Lookalike in Europe" competition.

Embracing his role, Whittock acknowledges the perks that come with looking like one of the most talked-about men in the world. He has attended glamorous events, including a private party in Macau, China, and filmed a TV advert in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Prince Harry look alike Rhys Whittock with his fiancee.

Whittock and his fiancée, Maria Bogatyreva, share a deep admiration for the royal family and hope to meet them one day. As avid royal enthusiasts, they appreciate the opportunity to be involved in significant stories surrounding the monarchy, including Harry's recent court appearance. Whittock sees it as an authentic way to portray the events and believes that as long as Harry remains in the public eye, interest in his own look-alike career will continue to soar.

While the similarities between Whittock and the prince are uncanny, there is one crucial difference – age. Whittock jokingly claims that Harry is actually his look-alike because he got there first, being one year older than the royal.

With his regal looks and business booming, Whittock has truly found his niche as the go-to Prince Harry look-alike. And as long as Harry keeps making headlines, this doppelgänger's future looks royally bright!

