Prince William's video taking a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan after Prince Archie's birth resurfaces amid royal rift

In a shocking twist to the ongoing saga of royal drama, a video capturing Prince William's comment about his brother, Prince Harry, after the birth of Prince Archie in 2019, has resurfaced, igniting a firestorm of renewed public interest. With tensions laid bare in Harry's explosive memoir earlier this year, the strained relationship between the royal brothers has become a subject of intense fascination. In a shocking twist to the ongoing saga of royal drama, a video capturing Prince William's comment about his brother, Prince Harry, after the birth of Prince Archie in 2019, has resurfaced.

The viral footage, uploaded to TikTok by user l0velycatherine, shows William's interaction with a reporter just one day after Meghan Markle gave birth to their son. When asked about becoming an uncle, William responded on camera with a hint of dry humor, stating, "Glad to welcome my brother to the sleep-deprivation society that is parenting."

The comment was made amid observations of William's own tired appearance at a Westminster Abbey ceremony shortly after the birth of his third child, Prince Louis, in 2018.

The TikTok video cleverly contrasts the prince's light-hearted comment with footage of him seemingly struggling to keep his eyes open during the Anzac Day ceremony. With over 212,000 views and 24,000 likes, the video has sparked a flurry of comments from users praising the royal couple's parenting skills and sense of humor. Fans commend them as "hands-on parents" and express their amusement at the "wild" sleep deprivation society of parenting.

In an extended version of the interaction, William expressed his genuine happiness, stating, "We're obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled... and I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep-deprivation society that is parenting, so that will be fun!" When asked if he had any advice for Harry, the prince wished him the best and emphasized the importance of savoring the joys of being a new father.

The joint engagement where the video was captured also saw Kate Middleton in attendance, who extended her warm wishes to her brother- and sister-in-law. With her characteristic grace, Kate described the moment as "such a special time" and expressed excitement about meeting the newborn and discovering his name. She conveyed her genuine happiness for Harry and Meghan, remarking on the joyous season and the fresh spring air.

Harry's memoir and subsequent Netflix docuseries have provided a deeper insight into his decision to depart from the royal life and settle in the United States with Meghan and Archie. Central to his narrative is his strained relationship with William, which was further emphasized during an interview in January 2023 when Harry disclosed that they were not speaking. However, he expressed hope for reconciliation, stating that he looked forward to finding peace with his brother.

Although the brothers attended King Charles III's coronation event in May, no public interaction between them was observed at Westminster Abbey. Harry reportedly left soon after, leaving their reunion yet to materialize.

As the public eagerly awaits further developments in the royal saga, one can't help but wonder if the sleep-deprivation society will eventually lead to a rekindling of brotherly bonds or if the divide between William and Harry will continue to deepen, forever changing the course of their relationship.