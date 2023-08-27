Meghan Markle could make millions on Instagram, but she’s not interested, reveals financial expert

A financial expert has revealed that Meghan Markle could earn a fortune by posting on Instagram, if she ever decides to join the social media platform.

FILE - Why Meghan Markle won’t join Instagram, even though she could earn a fortune. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eric Schiffer, an adviser, told the Daily Mail on Saturday that the Duchess of Sussex, 42, could become one of the most popular accounts on Instagram.

“You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1 million and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees,” he said.

But, Page Six has already reported that Markle has secured the Instagram handle @megan, which has already gained nearly 820,000 followers without any posts.

Another insider told us on Saturday that Markle has no plans to return to social media and that the claims are false.

“How can she make money if she doesn’t even have Instagram and has no plans to have one?” the insider asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Schiffer said that Markle would have to be careful not to overdo it with product endorsements if she ever joins Instagram.

“She will align with quality brands and companies that are on point with her political and social beliefs.”

The advisor also said that joining social media would be the “next logical step” for Markle, who is reportedly planning her acting comeback.

The “Suit” star, who lives in Montecito, Calif., with Prince Harry and their two children, signed with WME, a powerful Hollywood agency, in April.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle eyes ‘Oscars’ on acting return, in talks with famous directors and producers

“The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more,” WME announced on Twitter at the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is not clear if the Duchess of Sussex will act again, but an insider told Page Six that she is working hard on something unexpected.

“Meghan and the team are working hard,” the insider expressed.

“I think it will be surprising, it won’t be what everybody is expecting it to be, it will feel familiar to who Meghan is.”

Source: Page Six