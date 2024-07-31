Meghan Markle criticised by expert for becoming ‘the princess of woke’ in scathing statement

Meghan Markle has been blasted as "the princess of woke" by GB News host Bev Turner. Speaking to royal commentator Michael Cole, Turner ripped the Duchess of Sussex for her embracing the agenda, even though her popular series Suits was "fantastic drama series created before we got all woke." Meghan Markle criticised by expert for becoming ‘the princess of woke’ (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

"I love Suits. It's the most fantastic drama series created before we got all woke. In fact, the leader of the legal firm is a black woman and yet no mention is made of the fact that she's a black woman,” Turner said.

"She's not there because she's black. In fact, there's one episode where she comes across an old email in which it's suggested that her boss hired her because she was a black woman, and she takes objection to that and says, I should never have been a diversity hire. I'm here on my merit,” Turner continued.

"And in a way, that's why Suits has aged, but remains almost timeless. It harks back to a time of nostalgia where women, people of colour, weren't given these positions because of how they happened to be born, but actually because of meritocracy,” Turner added. "Yet, Meghan Markle has now become the princess of woke."

‘What is so scary about a woman having an opinion as strongly as a man does?’

Meghan quit as an actress before getting engaged to Prince Harry. She has often been outspoken about tackling racism and feminism in the past.

On her podcast Archetypes, Meghan once addressed being termed as “woke.” She said in the podcast in 2022, "I have thought a lot about words that become unnecessarily charged as it pertains to women, like feminism, for example, often treated, as taboo, as the f-word. Or the word woke. I know I'm saying 'woke' I fully realise I am spoon-feeding the clickbait, but here's why.”

"Because woke by definition means alert to injustice in society especially racism,” she continued. “Now, what's loaded or wrong with that? And when you layer a woman into that seemingly anodyne definition, it becomes for many almost disgusting 'outrageous,' they would say but why?"

The duchess added, "What is so scary about a woman having an opinion as strongly as a man does? And why do we sometimes cower to that? Turtle, as I often say... go back into the safety of our own shell."