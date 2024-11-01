Meghan Markle criticised over ‘shrewd move’ to ensure she's not ‘pushed to the sidelines’

A royal insider has said Meghan Markle "may give her blessing" for her kids Archie and Lilibet to see King Charles amid "deep concerns,” as per a report. The Sussexes have reportedly bought a new home in Portugal, near where Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank also live. Meghan Marklecriticised for ‘shrewd move’ to ensure she's not ‘pushed to the sidelines’ (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Many have pointed out that Harry and Meghan may have done this to get closer to the royal family. A royal insider told Closer that Meghan made a "shrewd move" by buying the property, as it prevents her from becoming too "isolated."

‘A shrewd move for Meghan’

The insider told the outlet, “Buying in Portugal is a shrewd move for Meghan. She’s deeply concerned that the Royal Family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she’s not isolated or pushed to the sidelines."

The insider further said that buying the property in Portugal could enable Meghan’s children to see their grandfather, King Charles. “Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point,” the source said. “And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped.”

While Archie spent the first five months of his life in Windsor at Frogmore Cottage before he moved to the US with his parents, Lilibet has spent her life in California so far.

Recently, a royal commentator dubbed Harry and Meghan’s move to buy a home in Portugal the "oldest trick in the book.” Lady Colin Campbell suggested that the Sussexes’ decision could be an attempt to support Eugenie and Jack's business ventures. Campbell also noted that the timing of the reports is "convenient" as it comes at the same time as King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal tour.