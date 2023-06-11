Home / World News / Meghan Markle extended 'peace offering' to Kate Middleton when they fought over…

Meghan Markle extended 'peace offering' to Kate Middleton when they fought over…

In a bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said that Kate made her cry.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton haven’t always been close. Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, while Kate married Prince William in 2011. Now a royal expert revealed details from the 2018 when Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had a fight. Kate reportedly made Meghan cry over her bridesmaid dresses in 2018, after which Prince William's wife apologized. The royal expert said that Meghan Markle even extended a “peace offering.”

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry at their 2018 wedding, and with Kate Middleton during an event. (File Photos)
What was the royal fight all about?

At first, it was reported that Meghan Markle had made Kate cry over the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding day. However, in a bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said that Kate made her cry. Meghan explained that Kate had a problem with Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress and took it out on Meghan but Kate later apologized and sent her flowers. Kate is a “good person," Meghan Markle had then said.

The olive branch

Royal biographer Andrew Morton said that Meghan extended an olive branch to Kate after Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress debacle. “The spat concerning the bridesmaids’ outfits now behind them, Meghan had since given Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets designed by Californian jeweler Lisette Polny as a thank-you for their help and support,” Andrew Morton said. “It was an elegant peace offering, both women professional enough to know that there was no gain in showing dissent or disdain," the expert added.

On their relationship, the royal expert said, “Whoever was at a fault, it was clear that there was little love lost between these two high-profile royals.”

Meghan and Kate seemed to somewhat get along at first, making a couple of appearances together. They attended Wimbledon together in both 2018 and 2019 but as Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship soured, the situation only became more tense between Meghan and Kate.

