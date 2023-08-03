Meghan Markle has ‘kind of moved on’ from Harry’s family drama, now she ‘wants to focus on their kid’: report

After stepping down from the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled into their new life in California with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Meghan and Harry’s new life in California(NETFLIX/YOUTUBE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple’s Montecito home is often visited by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, but Harry’s family remains distant. He has not reconciled with his brother, Prince William, and he did not have much contact with his father, King Charles, or Prince of Wales at the latter’s coronation ceremony in May.

Meghan, who told Oprah Winfrey in their 2021 interview that she felt rejected and isolated by some members of the royal family, has changed her attitude towards Harry’s family, an insider close to the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story.

“Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now,” the insider says.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are together and one ‘against the world’, report junks split up claims

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harry has returned to the U.K. alone for a few short trips in recent months, for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, King Charles’ coronation, and his ongoing legal battles with the British press.

"The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him,” the insider quoted to PEOPLE.

The former royal couple were last seen together in the U.K. for the Queen’s funeral, but they have since focused on their children and their California lifestyle.

“They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids,” another insider says.

Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet (From left) (NETFLIX/PEOPLE(Edit))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The source says Meghan “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the same vision for raising their children, according to the report.

“They are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents,” the report says. “Their kids are their world.”

The couple’s “goal,” says a source, is for Prince Archie and Princess Lili to “have a normal life as much as possible.”

The children enjoy a playful and creative upbringing, with several play areas on their property, including a climbing gym. They also have playdates with other kids, go to the beach with their parents, and attend school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meghan is a regular mom at school pickup, a Montecito resident says, “She talks to everyone; there is no pretense.”

ALSO READ| ‘We’ll be ready,’ Donald Trump may have to pose for a mugshot if he gets fourth indictment in Georgia

Harry and Meghan are not interested in being part of a big social scene. They prefer to have intimate gatherings at home, with activities like karaoke. “They’re playful and flirty when they’re hanging out,” says a friend.

“Harry’s a beer and steak-and-potatoes kind of dude,” the friend adds.

"They’re making a life here,” says Richard Mineards, a columnist for the Montecito Journal and a local resident. "It’s a good environment to be educated in.”