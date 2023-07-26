Meghan Markle ‘horrified’ by Prince Harry reaching out to Princess Kate and Prince William amid ongoing feud

Meghan Markle will have been "horrified" by Prince Harry reaching out to and being in touch with Princess Kate and Prince William, a royal author has said. Meghan has a strained relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales and is reportedly not on talking terms with them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

Earlier reports claimed Harry had even spoken to Prince William about a possible return to the UK. Royal author Tom Bower, however, claimed Meghan will possibly be against such a move.

"I don’t think he can come back,” Tom said, according to GB News. He’s caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further. I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion.”

Tom continued, "She’s not close to William and Kate...I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace."

“Harry and Meghan are experiencing a crisis of identity, a crisis of purpose and a crisis of finance,” he added. I think they’ve exhausted their possibilities and have hit a brick wall."

Meghan Markle ‘furious’ with Princess Kate

This report comes days after a royal insider claimed Meghan is "furious" with Princess Kate. It is believed that King Charles is the only senior member of the Royal Family that is in touch with Harry and Meghan. A royal insider said that Kate is unhappy about Harry not being in contact with the Royal Family. She blames Meghan for the strained relationship, the insider said.

"Kate feels terrible that the royals and Harry are at this current impasse with so little contact between them,” the insider said. "She blames Meghan for it almost entirely and the longer it goes on the more it upsets and frustrates her".

This has left Meghan furious with Kate, the source said. They told Heat magazine: "Kate's let it be known to the Palace aides who still speak to the Sussexes that she thinks it's an extremely poor show the way Harry's being treated. But Meghan is furious and thinks Kate has no right getting involved in her marriage. She would never dream of interfering between her and William."

