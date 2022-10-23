Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to be cautious because royal family can…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to be cautious because royal family can…

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 08:22 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on thin ice with royal family because…

Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan are seen.(Instagram)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told to stay cautious about what they say with respect to the royal family, a report said. The couple needs to be very diplomatic when they talk about the royal family and its members in any future work projects, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl said.

Read more: Prince Harry talks on mental health with a sly dig at the royal family

“Harry and Meghan are quite aware that if they do or say anything that might be deemed insensitive towards Harry’s family, then they risk being cut off completely,” Katie Nicholl asserted.

Read more: Meghan Markle told 'to get a grip', slammed for 'complaining' in her podcast

After stepping down from their duties as senior members of the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in the US and have a slew of projects on the horizon, including Harry’s upcoming memoir and the couple’s forthcoming docuseries. But if the couple wants to maintain any sort of relationship with the royal family, they have been told to tread lightly especially while talking about any of the senior members.

Read more: King Charles is watching all of Meghan Markle, Harry's interviews because…

“There’s a sense among the family that they are already on thin ice and they need to step cautiously," Katie Nicholl said.

The relationship between the couple and the rest of the royal family has fluctuated over the years. The couple was last seen with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London in September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
prince harry meghan markle prince harry meghan markle royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP