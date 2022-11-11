Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton not as 'influential' as this royal family member

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle and Prince William's wife Kate Middleton are not the most 'popular or influential' members of the royal family, a study reported by Express UK revealed.

Even though both of them are the most talked about royal family members, neither of them is the single-most influential member of the royal family, the study said. According to a study, the late Queen Elizabeth is the most popular and influential family member of the royal family.

The study which was conducted by Financial World, analysed global Google searches, TikTok views and Instagram hashtags for the royal family. It also reveled that new monarch King Charles III ranked behind both of his sons, Princes William and Prince Harry.

The late Queen Elizabeth II pulls in a total of 4.7 million Google searches a month, features in 1.6 million Instagram hashtags, and has had 18.7 billion views on TikTok under her hashtag, making her the most mentioned and searched-for royal ever, the study said.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is the royal with the second biggest influence boasting 1.4 million Instagram hashtags, 2.9 million Google searches per month and 6.3 billion views on TikTok of videos that include her.

Meghan Markle, however, came in the third place as the most influential royal. The Duchess of Sussex left her official royal role in 2020 and is the second most Googled royal of all, being searched 4.5 million times per month around the world, the study said.

