Meghan Markle wanted a castle but Queen Elizabeth said…: What a new book said

Meghan Markle had her heart set on the lavish Windsor Castle' after she got married to Prince Harry but the couple was instead given Frogmore Cottage by Queen Elizabeth II, a new book claimed.

“When Harry and Meghan announced their wish to move out of Kensington Palace, the Queen offered them Frogmore Cottage as their new home”, Katie Nicholl wrote in her forthcoming bombshell book, The New Royals.

“This was not the suite of apartments at Windsor Castle they had hoped for. It was a generous gesture nonetheless,” the book added.

“The cottage was a big deal. The Queen's entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage. She was giving up [her privacy] in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore cottage. She said 'I hope they'll respect it',” the book said.

The book also claimed that Meghan Markle was overheard by "several members" of her staff complaining that she was not being paid to attend royal engagements alongside Prince Harry.

“According to several members of staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion, ‘I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this’," the book said.

