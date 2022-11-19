Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'have fallen into a trap' as…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'have fallen into a trap' as…

world news
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 02:51 PM IST

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry: The royal correspondent warned that the couple pushing more and more on political issues could backfire.

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are exposing themselves to criticism with their activism on politically-charged causes, Daily Express' Royal Correspondent Richard Palmer said. The couple have become more and more vocal about their views in stark contrast to the royal family.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth stopped Harry, Meghan Markle from repeating this ‘disaster'

The royal correspondent warned that the couple pushing more and more on political issues could backfire, saying, “I think that the problems that she in particular in that interview but also Harry was that they struck the wrong tone.”

“They struck a divided tone that embroiled them in the culture wars and - I don't particularly like this term 'woke' - she said in her podcast this week that she was happy to embrace that term,” the royal correspondent said.

Read more: Did Queen Elizabeth II wish for ‘normal’ life like Prince Harry? A book says…

“I think they did fall into a bit of a trap and they have become hate figures from the conservative side of politics because they are seen as advocates of a more liberal agenda,” he added.

“And I'm not sure we can say that's the case of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Queen Consort and Councillors of Essex whilst they do make important campaigning points about things that they would like to see changed in our society,” he further said.

Read more: 'My dear mother-in-law': Queen Consort Camilla's warm tribute for late monarch

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled back to the United States they have often revealed their political views in a potential breach of the British royal protocol. Though the couple no longer serves as working members of the royal family, the Sussexes have pledged to honour late monarch Queen Elizabeth's royal values, which includes being politically neutral.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
meghan markle prince harry royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP